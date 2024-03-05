KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $375,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. 1,662,408 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

