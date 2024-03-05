KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $361,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.39. 3,536,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,410. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $275.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

