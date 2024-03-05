KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $315,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 806,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,876. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.42. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

