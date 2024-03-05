KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,202 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

