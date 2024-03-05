KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,651 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 54,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,734. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

