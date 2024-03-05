KPP Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. 10,072,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,176,081. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

