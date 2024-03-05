KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,544 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.