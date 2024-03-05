KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,730 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 217,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,540. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

