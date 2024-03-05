KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,097 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.19. 729,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average is $252.02. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

