KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

ET traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 8,342,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,480,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

