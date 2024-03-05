Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

