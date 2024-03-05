Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $61,824,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 665,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after acquiring an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. 136,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,772. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Kirby has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

