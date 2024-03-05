Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.07 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,055,015.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 1,276,569 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 502,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. 2,966,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,801. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

