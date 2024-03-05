Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.5% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $11.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.67. 1,035,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

