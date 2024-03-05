Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

NVT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,652. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.