Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 171,500 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000. Acadia Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,811,000 after acquiring an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 440,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $84.82. 137,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -340.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

