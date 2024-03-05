King Street Capital Management L.P. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

King Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 4.4% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,744. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

