KGH Ltd Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

KGH Ltd bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.67. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

