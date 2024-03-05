KGH Ltd Invests $16.65 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KGH Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.9% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,319. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

