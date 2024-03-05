KGH Ltd Has $132.30 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

KGH Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for 7.0% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KGH Ltd owned 4.98% of Warrior Met Coal worth $132,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 440,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

