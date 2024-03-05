KGH Ltd Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KGH Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for about 1.4% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KGH Ltd owned about 0.30% of WestRock worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in WestRock by 635.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 663,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,395. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

