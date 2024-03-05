KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Grows Stock Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 13.8% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 1.02% of MINISO Group worth $83,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 1,241,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

