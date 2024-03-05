KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,880,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,825 shares of company stock valued at $496,214 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

