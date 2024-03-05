Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Sunoco by 56.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,380,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SUN traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

