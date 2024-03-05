Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,932,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. 4,458,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

