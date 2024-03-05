Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,439,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 4.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 133,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

