Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 369.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of MEI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 78,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,857. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $728.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

