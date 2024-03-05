Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,284 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.