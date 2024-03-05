Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 107,917 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 335.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,917 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 5,206,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $65.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

