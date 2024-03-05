Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires 105,834 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 3.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,732. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
