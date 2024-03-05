Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,083,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,533,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 12.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 38,829,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,489,930. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

