Kensico Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Altus Power comprises about 0.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. 507,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,978. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.