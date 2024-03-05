Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $99.98 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 4.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $99,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 1,595,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,320. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

