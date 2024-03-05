Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $237.66 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 10.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 1.11% of Fair Isaac worth $237,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $60,355,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.9 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $50.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,250.99. 113,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,493. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,237.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,058.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

