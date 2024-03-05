Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $10.68 on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. 2,067,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

