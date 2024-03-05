Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 42,695 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 2.97% of America’s Car-Mart worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRMT. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. 116,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,433. The company has a market cap of $403.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About America's Car-Mart



America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

