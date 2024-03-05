Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of ICF International worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. 49,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,467. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

