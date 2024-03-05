Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of LKQ worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after buying an additional 387,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,619,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,765,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. 659,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

