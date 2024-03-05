Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,289 shares during the quarter. Informatica accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 34.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 178,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of INFA stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. 716,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,543. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

