Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,302,000. Crane makes up approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 101,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,060. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

