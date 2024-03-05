Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 1,495,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $1,038,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

