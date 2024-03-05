Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $35,057,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $26,850,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 513,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 478,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 190,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

