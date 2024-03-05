Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

MODG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 1,216,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

