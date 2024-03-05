Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.70. The stock had a trading volume of 111,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.