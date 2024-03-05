Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MasTec worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

MasTec Trading Down 1.8 %

MasTec stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. 730,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,373. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

