Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of UFP Industries worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

UFPI stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 208,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,281. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

