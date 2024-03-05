Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,427 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $21,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,794. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

