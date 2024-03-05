Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,054 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Steven Madden worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 589,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

