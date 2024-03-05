Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Alamo Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Alamo Group worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 253,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Shares of ALG traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,175. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

