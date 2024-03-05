Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Chart Industries worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.68. The company had a trading volume of 210,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,651. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.